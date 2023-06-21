Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 21, 2023

Share Facebook

More dry weather on the way to the state today. We expect mixed clouds and sun, more clouds farther south, full sun farther north. Temps remain above normal. Tomorrow moisture lifts up into the state from the SE, allowing for a threat of showers over about 75% of the state. However, this kind of set up usually is disappointing on actual moisture. For now, we will say be on the look out for up to .5″, but that total will be somewhat limited in where it falls. Saturday and Sunday are sunny, very warm and humid, with strong south flow into the state.

Overnight Sunday night and monday we end up with scattered showers developing, as a minor front works in from the west. That may give way to stronger thunderstorms later monday afternoon and evening, which would boost totals. Coverage of rain combined will be about 70% of the state, and action will be done by Tuesday morning. The map below shows moisture potential for the 24 hour period ending pre-dawn Tuesday.

Mostly dry for the rest of next week, Tuesday afternoon through Friday. We can’t rule out a few heat based pop up showers, particularly later in the week, but nothing well organized. We have the chance for another minor frontal passage for overnight next Friday night and into Saturday July 1. That can trigger .1″-.6″ rain but only about 60% coverage. temps remain above normal.