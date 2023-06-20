Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 21, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Hot and humid for the rest of the week with very little threat of moisture. An upper level low will remain over the SE US through Thursday, but other than clouds, we have little other expectations of it. Our next Good chance of rain comes overnight Sunday night through Monday. Between now and then, temps will be above normal. Humidity will be kept in check by east winds, but moisture circling around that low to the southeast will elevate humidity just a touch as we finish the week.

The rain that we expect to move in overnight Sunday night and Monday will be somewhat scattered. While we can analyze a front in there, it is not overly strong, and more of the moisture falls due to instability and some thunderstorm potential. Still, we won’t rule out strong to severe weather early monday morning and midday, mostly in SW parts of the state .Rain totals can be from .25″ to 1.5″ easily. STrong storms may boost totals, but its too early to get too cute on trying to determine where those fall. The map below shows potential as we see is this morning for Sunday night and Monday.

Behind the early week moisture, we move back to dry weather over the region for next Tuesday, Wednesday and thursday. A frontal complex is developing in the upper midwest by thursday afternoon, but right now the track seems to want to stay north. We will need that moisture to dip this direction again by late next week, as temps remain above normal, and the moisture for sunday night and monday will not go an exceptionally long way for crops at this stage of development.