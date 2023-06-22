Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 23, 2023

Share Facebook

Clouds around today, coming up from the south and working into the state. These clouds can bring a few scattered showers, although coverage does not look to be all that impressive. We could pick up .1″-.5″ over about 50% of the state. Enough to pay attention to, but not anything major. We go back to dry weather for tomorrow and most of Sunday, before a better threat of rain emerges for the overnight Sunday and Monday period. There we see rain totals of .25″-1.5″ over about 90% of Ohio. The initial round is much more scattered, but the threat of thunderstorms increases dramatically Monday afternoon and evening, which will produce the potential for the higher end rain totals. The map below shows scope of precipitation as we see it right now from midnight sunday to midnight Monday.

Behind that system, we start to clear out Tuesday, but clouds will be pesky, especially up north through Wednesday. We may see a few showers come off the Lake in NE OH. But, in general we will stay warm and a large part of the state will be dry a large part of Tuesday through Thursday. Temps will be normal to above normal, and evaporation good. Late in the week we can see some clouds build on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely for the afternoon and into early Saturday morning. Rain there can be .25″-.75″ but we end up with coverage at about 70%.

Dryness returns for the weekend as we flip the calendar into July. However, heat based instability may bring a chance of scattered pop up action into the following week. Coverage will be very minor, but we wont rule them out.