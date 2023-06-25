Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 26, 2023

Share Facebook

In the wake of the frontal boundary that worked into and through Ohio yesterday (which is still trying to work out of the state to the east this morning), we will see wrap around moisture today. Low pressure tracks across MI, and will circulate moisture in the form of scattered showers and clouds through Ohio all day long. We expect additional coverage from daybreak forward this morning to be about 60% statewide, and 24 hour rain totals to be .1″-1″.

We should dry out some tomorrow, as clouds give way to better sunshine. Temps will rebound and tomorrow is significantly warmer. We stay very warm and humid through Wednesday and Thursday as well. Instability breeds some thunderstorm action Thursday night into Friday, but the best potential stays just west of us in IN. Still, we will keep our eyes on some scattered activity over far western tier counties for that period. Friday through the weekend we are sunny, very warm and very humid. This is a recipe for scattered pop up thunderstorm activity, but we really do not see anything exceptionally well organized over the weekend. That being said, we will say to watch for action, with daily coverage under 25%.

A better organized front is here for next Monday into Tuesday (July 4th). That system may bring the potential for .1″-.75″ over about 80% of Ohio.