Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 27, 2023

Drier weather works in for a few days over Ohio. We are starting today with moisture still trying to leave far eastern parts of the state, thanks to wrap around action coming from a low pressure center in the eastern Great Lakes. However, that is moving east and dissipating. We look for sun to take control through the rest of the day today, tomorrow and the start of Thursday here in the Buckeye state. We get warm and humid in a hurry too, with well above normal temps.

That heat and humidity will spawn instability and thunderstorms later Thursday through Friday afternoon. Rain totals from the thunderstorms can be .1″-.6″ with coverage at 50%. We take a break Friday afternoon and overnight, then showers and thunderstorms return for Saturday afternoon and overnight. Additional moisture can bring .25″-1″ with coverage at 40%. Combined, we see coverage of at least minimal moisture at 70% for the Thursday night through Saturday night time frame, as shown on the map below.

Heat and instability remain for Sunday through next Wednesday. While we do not have any significant organized frontal passages, we do think that we have to at least mention the potential for thunderstorm development in there over the multi-day period. Daily coverage may not be any more than 30%, but we wont call the period fully dry either. It will be a case of the “haves” vs the “have nots”. We do see a stronger threat for thunderstorms as we finish out the 10 day forecast window next Thursday, the 6th.