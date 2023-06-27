Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 28, 2023

Share Facebook

Dry weather will hold today and tomorrow, although we continue to see significant haze and smoke over the region. We will be warm and much more humid over the coming days. Our next chance of rain comes overnight tomorrow night into early Friday. Rain there can be .1″-.75″ with coverage at 50% of the state, skewing toward the western half to third. AFter a break Friday afternoon and evening, showers and storms are back for Friday overnight through most of Saturday. Rain totals from that round will be .1″-1″ with coverage at 60%. The map below shows rain totals from tomorrow night through Saturday night.

Instability will be a major theme in our forecast for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Sunday through Tuesday we should be partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid, but we also can not rule out a couple of pop up showers or storms in that period. Generally, we are dry all the way through, but that instability will be the wild card.

Rain returns next wednesday with scattered showers and storms giving 80% coverage. Rain totals can be .25″-.75″. Partly sunny, dry and humid days will be in for next Thursday and Friday, before strong thunderstorms try to finish next week off on Saturday the 8th.