Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 29, 2023

Instability will reign supreme over the coming 4 days. Today we see most of our shower and thunderstorm threat stay west over IL and IN. However tonight that action starts to spread east. We wont rule out scattered showers and thunderstorms at any point from tonight through sunday. Coverage on a daily basis will be 60% or less, but over the 4 day period through sunday, we can see almost all of Ohio get moisture. We are now combining the potential rain totals through sunday into a range of .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 90%. The map below shows our thoughts on rain through Sunday.

We move to a drier pattern for Monday through next Thursday. Warm air holds and humidity stays high. Because of the warmth and humidity, we will not rule out some pop up showers or storms here and there, but generally we are drier. We should see afternoon highs stay above normal all week next week.

Thunderstorms will try to return next friday into saturday, but may be delayed slightly. Still, the pattern suggests “timely” rains for the most part, no matter if they arrive next friday or into the following weekend.