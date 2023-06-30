Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 30, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We finish out the week with plenty of instability around. We cant rule out a shower or thunderstorm at any time today through Sunday, however the best chances are tomorrow and Sunday. Warm air continues to hold over the region with plenty of humidity on south flow. Combined rain potential from today through Sunday will be an additional .75″ to 2″ and there is a potential for strong to severe storms through the weekend. The map below shows combined rain potential today through Sunday night.

We should pull back into a couple of precipitation free days for next Monday and Tuesday. We stay warm and humid, but winds turn more west, and there is not a moisture source to tap into for a few days. So, the holiday should be ok for all fireworks and travel plans. Even next Thursday looks relatively calm to start, although thunderstorms develop late afternoon and then continue into Friday. Scattered showers and storms finish the week friday and saturday morning, with combined moisture from Thursday night through Saturday at .1″-.75″ and coverage at 80%.

Drier weather pushes back in to finish the 10 day forecast window for Sunday the 9th.