Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 5, 2023

A mostly dry week is ahead of us, but we do see a little variability in our forecast. Today starts the week the same way we finished the weekend…sunny, warm and dry, but humidity values stay in check. Tomorrow we see mostly sunny skies, but have a few more clouds around. These clouds come courtesy of a weak frontal boundary that sags through the region tomorrow into Wednesday. The front does not have moisture with it, and as such, we expect Ohio to stay mostly dry. The only area we can see precipitation pop up will be in far SW Ohio Wednesday midday and afternoon, and the front seems to stall out just a bit. Still, the threat of moisture is low, and a majority of the state has no chance at rain.

The front will shift winds and bring slightly cooler temps back to Ohio. We will be quite pleasant for daytime highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with very comfortable humidity underneath a strong high pressure dome. Once we move onto the backside of the high, we start to see south winds, and much warmer temps to finish the week and start the weekend. Saturday will be somewhat uncomfortable. STill, we will be dry , with no moisture up to that point this week.

A front slowly works southward out of the Great Lakes for sunday and will have a bit of moisture to work with. As such, we are putting scattered showers in the forecast for this coming Sunday over areas from US 30 northward. Coverage will be no more than 60% in that area, but there is a threat of moisture. Central and southern Ohio will stay dry. The map below shows moisture potential from the sunday frontal passage.

Next week we see full sunshine for Monday through Wednesday. Temps stay above normal. However, we are seeing our first stronger, well organized front in several weeks coming from the west and northwest for the second half of the week. We are keeping an eye out for showers and thunderstorms for late the 15th into the 16th. Keep your fingers crossed.