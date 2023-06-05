Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 6, 2023

Share Facebook

Dry weather remains the main focus of our forecast this morning. We do have a frontal passage on the way for the day today, but that front does not have any moisture associated with it here in Ohio that we can hang our hat on . As such, we are looking at some clouds today, but generally fair weather. We will see a wind shift through the day with north flow developing. As a result, temps will be cooler today, and rather pleasant through Thursday, Humidity values will be dropping. High pressure will take control tonight and hold through the end of the week.

We work onto the backside of the high Friday, which will bring back south flow and much warmer temps. We will be very warm and more humid for Saturday, ahead of a cold front slated to move through Sunday. That front will trigger showers and thunderstorms over a good chunk of Ohio, with coverage at 60%. Rain totals look to be .1″-.75″. Thunderstorms will be limited to southern and central parts of Ohio, but this will be a decent rain chance, the first we will have seen in several weeks. The map below shows our Sunday precipitation potential, at least as we see it right now.

Behind that system, we go back to mostly dry weather for next Monday through Thursday. We wont rule our some scattered showers Monday afternoon and evening around the low associated with that earlier weekend frontal passage. However, most of that shower potential stays north into Ontario. Temps will be normal to a bit above normal, and humidity levels stay elevated. We are getting data that suggests another rain threat closer to the 17th.