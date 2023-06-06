Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 7, 2023

Share Facebook

Cooler air will settle in over the state today and will hold through most of the rest of the week. Canadian high pressure will park over the Great Lakes and southern Ontario today and tomorrow, giving full sun, but allowing temps to ease back into the mid to upper 70s. We remain dry, though, and evaporation still will be pushing maximums. South winds return later Friday afternoon, boosting temps. We will be very warm and humid for Saturday, as well as Sunday.

Rains are on the way for Sunday night into Monday Midday. Rain totals still look to be .1″-.75″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. The map below gives an updated look at potential. Behind this system, we are in a dry band, with lingering moisture north over MI and Canada, and then also to the south coming across the TN valley. However, we are seeing a few signs that moisture may try and lift north, wo we wont rule out a few scattered showers perhaps Wednesday afternoon/evening and then early Thursday. However, coverage is not very high right now at 30%. Temps remains above normal all week, with high humidity.

A front in the plains for Friday the 16th gives us the chance for scattered showers Saturday the 17th. However, we remain in a very dry air mass, so this front will have to tap into a much stronger moisture source to be able to hold onto good rain potential by the time it gets here.