Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 8, 2023

Sunny and temperate for the next 2 days. We expect full sunshine today and tomorrow, but once again the skies will be dimmed by haze from smoke and dust. Overall, we stay very dry through a large part of the weekend. South winds return later tomorrow afternoon, and those will push temps higher for the weekend. Humidity returns Saturday and Sunday, which will feed into our next frontal boundary passage.

Showers and thunderstorms will move through from late Sunday afternoon and evening through Monday. Rain totals look to be .25″-.75″ with coverage at 80%. The map below is an updated look at potential. Moisture is done by mid afternoon Monday, with clouds breaking for sun.

Sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as we dry out again. Temps stay warm and humidity levels say elevated. We are seeing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms returning next thursday into Friday. However, confidence is low, as the track of moisture has been highly variable over the past few days. Today we see the moisture tracking farther north for next week, but will continue to watch before we get too excited about a second rain event in the span of a week (after being so dry the previous month). Overall, our bias is still toward a drier pattern through mid month.