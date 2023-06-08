Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 9, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More of the same in our forecast today with full sunshine, dry weather along with smoke and haze. South winds will develop later this afternoon and that will allow for a significant warm up to get under way. We will be quite warm tomorrow and humidity levels rise. Sunday will be mostly dry as well but clouds will be increasing. Rain and thunderstorms are likely from late Sunday afternoon and evening through Monday. Rain totals for the event will be .25″-1.1″ with coverage at 90% of the state. The map below shows moisture totals through monday mid to late afternoon.

Behind that system, clouds may linger in northern Ohio on tuesday, while sunshine works it way out farther south. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are dry now. Temps through the week will remain at normal to above normal levels, and we stay humid. Still, evaporation will be strong, and we will dry relatively quickly.

Late week or weekend precipitation is looking to return, with a weather system trying to swing into the Great Lakes for the 17th and 18th. Rain totals can be .25″-1″ again, but the pattern is highly variable at this time, so we are not putting this down as a solid “count on it” event. Potential out of that system may depend heavily on the outcome of our event here to start this next week. If we don’t moisten jp this atmosphere very well, we may see the drier air rob moisture from that system. Stay tuned…