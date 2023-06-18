Ohio Chapter of American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers Summer Meeting set

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers (ASFMRA) is the largest professional association for rural property land experts, boasting over 2100 members in 31 chapters throughout the United States. Over 40 percent of ASFMRA’s members hold a designation as an Accredited Farm Manager (AFM), Accredited Rural Appraiser (ARA), Real Property Review Appraiser (RPRA) or Accredited Agricultural Consultant (ACC).

The Ohio Chapter will be offering it members the opportunity to earn 7 hours of CE credit, and will include the following sessions:

Michael Family Farm, Farming Practices & Technology: Kathy Sponheim Michaels is a large specialty crop producer with contracts with major supermarkets throughout Ohio and the Midwest.

WOTUS & Water Quality Update: Larry Antosh, Sr Dir, Policy Dev & Env Policy, Ohio Farm Bureau

Farm Bill Update: Brandon Kern, Sr Dir, Policy Dev & Env Policy, Ohio Farm Bureau

East Palestine Train Derailment and the Aftermath for the Ag Community: Haly Shoemaker, OSU Extension

Tax and Legal Updates: This presentation will focus tax and legal issues from across the country that could affect Ohioans: Jeff Lewis, OSU Extension Ag Law

Tour of Woodruff Farms Dairy and Milk Bottling facility. Todd Woodruff

The Forestry Industry in Ohio: Kathy Smith, OSU Extension.

These topics related to land management may be of interest to you. ASFMRA invites non-members with an interest to join them on June 22, in Urbana, Ohio. Cost for the program includes light breakfast and lunch.

Click here for more information and reservations: Ohio Chapter of ASFMRAor email Mike Estadt, estadt.3@osu.edu