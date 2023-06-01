Ohio Field Leader Podcast 6 1 2023 Episode 32 Steve Reinhard

Share Facebook

On this episode, the Ohio Feild Leader Roadshow makes a stop in Crawford County at the farm of Steve Reinhard. Steve is a soybean farmer and seed dealer, and also serves as Vice Chair of the United Soybean Board. Dusty and Steve discuss the spring planting season of 2023 and also the important work of the United Soybean Board leaveraging check-off dollars for farmers in Ohio and all across the country.