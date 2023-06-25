OPC bringing the bacon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On behalf of all the state’s pork producers, the Ohio Pork Council (OPC) is again partnering with a community-based nonprofit to further demonstrate how much its members are dedicated to bringing high-quality, nutrient-dense protein to those in need. A $2,000 donation from OPC to the SAME Café in Toledo has been used to purchase many pounds of ground pork and bacon, allowing thousands of people in Northwest Ohio to get access to the protein at no cost.

“Donations like this from the Ohio Pork Council are a lifeline to us,” said Rori Quinonez, Executive Director of SAME Café. “We don’t get a lot of high-quality animal protein for our kitchen to use for our meals, so this is an amazing gift for us to use to feed those in need in the Toledo area.”

While giving back to the state’s rural and urban communities is a regular part of the OPC’s Pork Power initiative, it is even more critical during uncertain economic times that are affecting so many Ohioans.

“As farmers, it’s part of who we are to give back,” said Nick Seger, president of the Ohio Pork Council and a producer from Minster, Ohio. “We realize the need is even greater in these economic times so we’re pleased to partner with innovative organizations such as SAME Café that provide meals and training to those who would otherwise not have access to either.”

Under the umbrella of the We Care ethical principles, Ohio pork producers are focusing their efforts on producing wholesome, nutritious, and affordable pork for consumers every day in a way that is highly sustainable. These core values are highlighted and explained much more at www.ohpork.org. So All May Eat (SAME) Café opened its first location in Denver, Colorado, in 2006, as a donation-based, fair exchange restaurant that serves healthy food to everyone, regardless of ability to pay. All guests are invited to participate in the mission by volunteering time, giving produce, or donating money in exchange for their meal. The nation’s second SAME Café opened in Toledo, Ohio, in 2022, with the same mission of creating community through healthy food access and dignity for everyone. For more visit www.soallmayeat.org.