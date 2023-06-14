OSU’s Alpha Gamma Sigma fraternity celebrating 100 years

Share Facebook

Alpha Gamma Sigma Alumni will converge on The Ohio State University campus the weekend of July 15 for a “once in a lifetime” celebration of over 100 years of success. Members from all across the Midwest will enjoy a City Barbeque banquet followed by a brief program, then music and dancing. A cash bar will open at 5:30, followed by dinner at 6:30. The 4-H Center on the OSU campus is the party location at 2201 Fred Taylor Drive.

The AGS House, at 1918 Indianola Avenue, was completely renovated in 2014. It will be open for free tours from 11:00 until 1:00 pm, followed by the Annual Meeting back at the Nationwide and Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center.

Golfers can participate in a Celebratory Scramble event at the Bent Tree course in Delaware on Friday July 14 at 1:30 pm. Awards will be handed out at a buffet dinner after the scramble.

In 1923, Woody Hayes was only 10 years old, the “Shoe” was newly completed, at a cost of $1.25 million, and a special group of young men wanted to join together for a more scholarly, farm boy type fraternity experience. Their mission statement “Preparing men for life by: coming together as scholars, living as brothers, becoming leaders of tomorrow.” set the bar for the next 100 years.

Today, seven active chapters are located at:

Alpha – OSU Columbus Ohio

Beta- University of Missouri, Columbia, Mo.

Gamma- U. of Nebraska, Lincoln, Ne.

Delta- Tenn. Tech, Cookeville, Tn.

Epsilon- Missouri State, Springfield, Mo.

Zeta- Western Illinois, Macomb,

Illidel-U. of Illinois, Champaign, IL.

While Alpha Gamma Sigma celebrates 100+ years of success, the fraternity is excited to be a part of the future of agriculture and being leaders of tomorrow!

For golf registration contact Tom Karbler, tkarbler@gmail.com, 614-203-7619

For more banquet and house tour information, contact any board member, or Bruce Gregg, cabgregg@aol.com, 740-3982003.