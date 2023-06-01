Planting progressed well for Farm Science Review

Share Facebook

Planting season is underway across Ohio and the midwest, and the Farm Science Review staff is hard at work preparing for this year’s show. The annual farm show is set to take place Sept. 19-21 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, and the seeds to a successful FSR have been planted, literally, this spring.

“We dedicate 500 of our acres at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center to field demonstrations that take place during Farm Science Review,” Zachrich said. “We are on track for this year’s harvest demonstrations thanks to the optimal weather that has allowed us to plant in a timely manner.”

The well-known FSR field demonstrations are unique to this three-day event.

“We take a lot of pride in offering our visitors the opportunity to witness both corn and soybean harvesting demonstrations,” Zachrich said. “No other farm show offers their attendees that up-close-and-personal opportunity for harvest of both crops.”

As of May 23, all 500 acres dedicated to field demonstrations have been planted.

“Planting started April 15 and we are wrapping up planting the remaining 1,500 acres at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center,” said Nate Douridas, farm manager of Molly Caren Agricultural Center.

Farm Science Review offers an extensive range of opportunities to learn and grow for individuals in the agricultural and environmental science industries.

“A lot of hard work and preparation go into holding this three-day farm show and with 60 years under our belt, we are proud to be a place where brands and businesses continue to come year-after-year to showcase their newest technology and innovative products,” Zachrich said.

Tickets for the 2023 Farm Science Review are available to purchase both online (now available) and at Extension offices and select agribusinesses across Ohio and Indiana (beginning in July). Tickets will be $15 at the gate. Children ages 5 and under are free.

“We thrive on the cutting-edge conversations that attendees take part in every September,” Zachrich said. “This year, we expect a bountiful harvest and top-notch field demos at the show, too.”

Farm Science Review is hosted by the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University. Year-after-year, Farm Science Review welcomes more than 100,000 attendees and over 300 different exhibitors to the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio, making it a hub for agricultural innovation and education. Show hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 19-20 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21. For more information, visit fsr.osu.edu or follow Farm Science Review on social media.