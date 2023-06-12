Planting season wraps up for 2023

Share Facebook

Farmers nearly wrapped up corn and soybean planting during another mostly dry week, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Dry conditions continued to dominate, with the latest U.S. Drought Monitor rating 97.9% of the State as abnormally dry or worse and 62.0% in moderate drought. However, a late-week storm system provided respite to crops in the central tier of the State. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 35% very short, 42% short, and 23% adequate. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on June 11 was 63.4 degrees, 4.0 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.22 inches of precipitation, 0.69 inches below average. There were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 11.

Field activities during the previous week included herbicide and fertilizer applications. Farmers in northern counties reported signs of drought stress in produce crops. Heavy haze last week in northern and central counties was attributed to the ongoing Canadian forest fires. Soybean planting reached 97% planted. Emergence reached 93% for corn and 88% for soybeans. Corn condition was rated 57% good to excellent while soybean condition was rated 55% good to excellent, each down from the previous week. Winter wheat was 94% headed and 15% mature. Winter Wheat crop condition was rated 59% good to excellent, down from the previous week. Oat progress advanced to 95% planted, 88% emerged, and 45% headed. Crop condition for oats was rated 72% good to excellent, up from the previous week. First cuttings of alfalfa and other dry hay were 90% and 86% completed, respectively. Pasture and range condition was rated 60% good to excellent.

