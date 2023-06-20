Return of rain brings renewed crop progress

Share Facebook

Stormy skies with widespread precipitation brought a brief respite to row crops last week, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report characterized 96.4 percent of the State as abnormally dry or worse. Despite the rainfall, more than 78 percent of the State was in a moderate drought. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 8 percent very short, 17 percent short, and 73 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on June 18 was 63.0 degrees, 6.9 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.95 inches of precipitation, 0.97 inches above average. There were 4.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 18.

Last week, limited replanting took place due to poor emergence following the abnormally dry weather seen in previous weeks. Farmers in northern counties reported damage to buildings and crops from wind, hail, and tornadoes. Corn and soybean emergence reached 97 percent for corn and 95 percent for soybeans. Corn condition and soybean condition were each 61 percent good to excellent, both up from the previous week. Winter wheat was 95 percent headed and 35 percent mature. Winter Wheat crop condition was rated 52 percent good to excellent, down from the previous week. Oats were 95 percent emerged and 60 percent headed. Crop condition for oats was rated 69 percent good to excellent, down from the previous week. First cuttings of alfalfa and other dry hay were 91 percent and 88 percent completed, respectively. Second cuttings of hay alfalfa were 11 percent complete while second cuttings of hay other than alfalfa were 3 percent complete. Pasture and range condition was rated 64 percent good to excellent. Livestock were reported to be doing well.

