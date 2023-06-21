Spring turkey take was up

Share Facebook

By Dan Armitage, Buckeye Sportsman

Turkey hunters in Ohio checked 15,673 birds during the spring season which concluded May 28. The total statewide harvest represents all turkeys checked from April 22 to May 28, and includes the 1,823 turkeys taken during the two-day youth season April 15-16. During the 2022 season, the total number of turkeys checked was 11,872. The three-year average (2020, 2021, and 2022) for the spring turkey season is 14,772. The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest in the 2023 season were Ashtabula (454), Gallia (428), Muskingum (420), Monroe (410), Tuscarawas (408), Belmont (398), Coshocton (382), Adams (378), Jefferson (374), and Washington (369).

Adult male turkeys, called gobblers, made up 84% of the final count with 13,153 birds taken. Following an above-average brood production summer in 2021, biologists expected a high proportion of 2-year-old birds in the total harvest this spring. Hunters checked 2,354 juvenile male turkeys in 2023, representing 15% of birds taken. Turkey hunters also checked 166 bearded female turkeys (hens) during the 2023 season. The Division of Wildlife issued 50,174 spring turkey permits for use during the spring hunting season.

Turkey harvests were higher in 2023 than last year, likely a result of two years of above-average summer brood production. Statewide, turkey populations are lower than they were in the early 2000s. The Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW) began an in-depth study of wild turkey nesting and movement in 2023 to better understand and manage the state’s changing turkey population. Several factors play a role in fluctuating turkey populations, including weather events, predation, disease, and reproductive success.

Each summer, the Division conducts a turkey brood survey to estimate population changes, largely based on public reports, and the agency encourages people to submit observations of wild turkeys during July and August at wildohio.gov.

A list of all wild turkeys checked by hunters in each county is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2023, and the three-year average (2020 to 2022) is in parentheses.

Adams: 378 (352); Allen: 72 (67); Ashland: 180 (151); Ashtabula: 454 (399); Athens: 291 (312); Auglaize: 47 (36); Belmont: 398 (430); Brown: 292 (352); Butler: 238 (185); Carroll: 346 (307); Champaign: 94 (78); Clark: 26 (17); Clermont: 288 (274); Clinton: 59 (67); Columbiana: 361 (386); Coshocton: 382 (351); Crawford: 54 (50); Cuyahoga: 6 (8); Darke: 62 (58); Defiance: 197 (185); Delaware: 99 (96); Erie: 44 (37); Fairfield: 102 (93); Fayette: 11 (9); Franklin: 23 (16); Fulton: 127 (104); Gallia: 428 (346); Geauga: 240 (175); Greene: 27 (20); Guernsey: 363 (399); Hamilton: 127 (103); Hancock: 47 (36); Hardin: 110 (89); Harrison: 348 (369); Henry: 58 (46); Highland: 342 (327); Hocking: 248 (220); Holmes: 197 (195); Huron: 86 (89); Jackson: 268 (273); Jefferson: 374 (371); Knox: 245 (262); Lake: 65 (57); Lawrence: 233 (190); Licking: 293 (268); Logan: 141 (109); Lorain: 121 (112); Lucas: 50 (52); Madison: 9 (7); Mahoning: 194 (173); Marion: 35 (35); Medina: 91 (104); Meigs: 358 (402); Mercer: 28 (20); Miami: 32 (25); Monroe: 410 (406); Montgomery: 51 (23); Morgan: 257 (261); Morrow: 154 (123); Muskingum: 420 (390); Noble: 337 (332); Ottawa: 1 (1); Paulding: 75 (68); Perry: 291 (245); Pickaway: 30 (18); Pike: 241 (177); Portage: 212 (199); Preble: 154 (107); Putnam: 32 (43); Richland: 228 (201); Ross: 274 (273); Sandusky: 31 (22); Scioto: 251 (215); Seneca: 119 (110); Shelby: 42 (39); Stark: 249 (245); Summit: 50 (68); Trumbull: 340 (327); Tuscarawas: 408 (428); Union: 50 (45); Van Wert: 13 (17); Vinton: 240 (232); Warren: 82 (81); Washington: 369 (386); Wayne: 102 (108); Williams: 231 (183); Wood: 26 (25); Wyandot: 114 (80).

2023 Total: 15,673; 3-Year Average Total: 14,772

Youth fishing area open

The popular youth fishing area in Portage Lakes is open for the season for anglers 15 years old and younger and will remain open on weekends through Labor Day. The Division of Wildlife youth fishing area is located at 912 Portage Lakes Drive in Akron and the hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, through and including Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

All young anglers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, but adults are not required to have a fishing license. Adults are not allowed to fish in the youth area; however, they may assist young anglers. Picnic tables and restroom facilities are available. Equipment, bait, and assistance from Division of Wildlife staff members are provided at no charge thanks to the purchases of Ohio fishing licenses and federal contributions from the Sport Fish Restoration Fund.

Species that can be caught include bluegill, catfish, bass, crappie, trout, and carp. Many fish meet or exceed Fish Ohio length requirements. Read more about where to fish, how to target certain species, and the popular Fish Ohio program at wildohio.gov. Each young angler may keep only one fish per day at the youth fishing ponds; however, catching and releasing fish for the duration of the visit is welcome. Call 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543) to connect with the Wildlife District Three Headquarters in Akron for more information. Organizations interested in visiting with a group may schedule visits during the open fishing hours by calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543).

Additional CWD cases confirmed

The ODOW has confirmed 11 additional white-tailed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Marion and Wyandot counties. Seven of the CWD-positive deer were bucks, and four were does. Testing was performed on deer harvested by hunters during the 2022-23 season, as well as on deer taken through targeted removal efforts in February and March. Postseason deer removal is meant to slow the spread of CWD by reducing deer numbers in areas where the disease has been detected.

Since the fall of 2020, a total of 22 wild deer have tested positive for CWD, all in Wyandot and Marion counties (16 in Wyandot, six in Marion). CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer and other similar species, including mule deer, elk, and moose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans. Find more information about CWD, including a map of known locations, at ohiodnr.gov/cwd.

Sampling for CWD will continue in the 2023-24 deer hunting season. Special deer hunting regulations and hunting opportunities will be in effect in the disease surveillance area of Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties. The Division of Wildlife has extensively monitored and tested deer in the disease surveillance area since CWD was discovered in the wild in 2020. The Division of Wildlife has conducted routine surveillance for CWD since 2002, with approximately 39,000 deer tested. CWD has been detected in 30 states and four Canadian provinces. The disease was first discovered in the 1960s in the western U.S. More information about this disease is available at cwd-info.org.

Dam upgrades

The state Controlling board has approved a request from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to spend $2,470,000 to improve the Guilford Lake State Park Dam located in Hanover Township in Columbiana County, and the Nimisila Reservoir Dam in Portage Lakes State Park located south of Akron.

Guilford Lake Dam is an earthen dam located directly north of the Village of Guilford in Hanover Township in the middle of Guilford Lake State Park. The dam’s embankment is 3,200 feet long and 34-and-a-half feet height. The dam was originally constructed in 1846 as a feeder reservoir for the Sandy-Beaver Canal. According to ODNR, the dam does not meet current dam safety standards including insufficient capacity to safely handle severe weather conditions. The Nimisila Reservoir, owned and operated by the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft, also doesn’t meet current dam safety standards.

The contract will provide professional services to design alternative analysis and construction administration of a risk reduction measure to rehabilitate the Guilford Lake dam spillway, lake drain improvements, control seepage through the dam, and other access and public safety improvements.