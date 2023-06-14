       
Waterhemp in soybean field

Weed Science Field Day

The 2023 OSU Weed Science Field Day will be held on Wednesday, July 12 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Western Ag Research Station in South Charleston. Registration will start at 8:30 followed by a field tour. Studies can also be viewed at your own pace. Field day topics will include new corn and soybean products, waterhemp management, and cover crop trials. To register via email or for more information contact Alyssa Essman at essman.42@osu.edu

The Western Agricultural Research Station is located at 7721 S Charleston Pike, South Charleston, OH 45368. Registration is online at https://osu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eWFpM5eMCXKZax8. Register by July 5. Cost is $20 via cash or check, and includes a digital tour book and lunch.

