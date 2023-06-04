What does paper acreage reporting cost you?

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Michael Sweeney, Vice President of Bickle Farm Solutions

Crop insurance is all about deadlines. It seems like there is always an important date coming up, and they always fall right in the middle of the busiest times of the year for us as farmers. The most important one of those deadlines is fast approaching. July 15, acreage reporting date, is right around the corner. Don’t feel bad if you just rolled your eyes and muttered something under your breath while you read that. I know very few people that actually enjoy filling out their lengthy paper report. But nonetheless it must be done. Have you ever thought to yourself “there’s got to be an easier way to do this”?

Michael Sweeney

Luckily for most there is. It is easier, more efficient, can save you money, and can give you a more accurate actual production history, or APH. Precision acreage reporting is available with nearly every crop insurance company in the United States now. It may not be a fit for every person reading this article, but I would be willing to bet it could work for over half of this audience. A recent USDA study showed that in 2019 nearly 73% of all the corn planted in the United States was planted with GPS guidance. Chances are if you are running a guidance system of some type on your planter, then you also have row clutches. Automatic row clutches are a requirement for precision reporting, guidance is not. The point is roughly two thirds of the planters going across the fields of Ohio likely have the capability to record the acres they plant with very high accuracy.

There are some that are lucky enough to have the Farm Service Agency (FSA) maps match exactly to the actual planted acres in a field. Those seem to be few and far between though. So, when you report to FSA, then match your 578 to your acreage report, there is likely a difference between the acres you plant and the acres that you report. If the FSA figure is long your actual planted number, then you are paying premium to insure acres that aren’t even planted. Maybe even worse yet, you are now spreading the production across acres that aren’t there. This can really ding up an APH depending on the difference in acreage. Also, an insurance company can only pay you for a loss on acres that are reported. Imagine you have a field that plants out to 50 acres, but it is mapped at 48. If you have a total loss on that field, the company can only pay you for what is reported.

Given the time of year that acreage reporting is due, efficiency and ease of use must be important to the user as well. July isn’t exactly the quietest month of the year around most farms. The companies that are good at precision reporting have teamed up with the data management systems to make the process as easy as possible. We have the capability to stream the as-planted maps from your management system straight into the insurance company’s system. There are a few companies that can pull in the information as you go with no operator intervention required. What this means for you is that when you are finished planting, your agent can already have all your planting information and be processing your report while you keep moving with your spring and summer work. Another benefit is getting claims paid quicker. If you have replant claims, most companies will not pay until the acreage report is completed. Also, your agent will appreciate being able to complete your report in June, rather than waiting for you to get to FSA by July 15 and then chasing you down for a signature on your paper report that you likely completed while sitting at the desk at FSA that morning.

The bottom line is most of us have the equipment needed and are already capturing the data required to do a precision acreage report. That equipment is not cheap. There is almost always a technology charge built in somewhere on an equipment upgrade. So why not use that technology to its fullest capacity, and make your life easier? Talk with your agent and see if there is a precision solution available to you for this year and put some time back in your schedule and some money back in your wallet.