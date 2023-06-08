Zajkowski joins Ohio Ag Net

Share Facebook

Jake Zajkowski is a sophomore at Cornell University, in Ithaca, New York. He is originally from the Buckeye State but now shares time in agriculture between both states. The Lucas County native is studying agriculture science with a concentration in policy analysis and minors in horticulture and applied economics and management.

Zajkowski joined the Ohio Ag Net team in January of 2023. He grew up in the suburbs where car rides with the family would consist of country music, talk shows, and news — never a world he thought he would find himself working in. Zajkowski now works both as the afternoon farm broadcaster and summer intern for Ohio Ag Net. Throughout the week, he keeps up to date on markets and agriculture news and then produces, records, and edits farm shows for radio affiliates in Ohio. He also works on digital marketing campaigns, supports the video team and edits podcasts.

Zajkowski’s time in agriculture started through the FFA and agriculture education. He was a member of the Anthony Wayne Penta Chapter and served as the 2021-22 Ohio FFA president.

“I attribute much of my knowledge of our industry to learning experiences as a member and my time in state leadership with the Ohio FFA Association. Throughout high school, I worked in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) by managing a vertical tomato operation,” he said. “I also found great success in entrepreneurship, managing a landscape company, and learning about my love of media as a portrait photographer.”

Looking to the future, Zajkowski is interested in legislative advocacy, media communications, and policy analysis in agriculture.

“I see the unique perceptive I can bring as an agriculturalist trained in plant research and modern technology but working in policy and media,” he said. “In previous positions, I worked at Cornell’s Vegetable Breeding Labs, enhancing flavors in peppers and squash. I’ve also valued my time with the Strategic Partners Team at Ohio Farm Bureau, and the Ohio House of Representatives working on agriculture and tax policy.”

Zajkowski is looking forward to continuing his studies at Cornell and exploring some of Central New York’s strongest markets in dairy and viticulture/wine.

“Agriculture works best with every type of crop, grower, scientist, chef, and communicator at the table,” he said.