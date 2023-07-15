2023 Ohio Crop Tour

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The 2023 Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net Crop Tour is being sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and the soybean checkoff. In 2021, we had great success combining a Virtual Tour with tremendous response from participants and our in-person tour in fields around the state. With this in mind, the 2022 Ohio Crop Tour includes both in-person and a virtual option to let everyone in on the yield estimating fun. A good deal of variability is expected on this year’s tour given the weather this growing season.

The in-person tour will be held Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 with one group heading north and one group heading south. Each group will sample a representative corn and soybean field in 14 counties.

This year’s in-person participants in the north are:

• Mike Hannewald, Beck’s agronomist,

• Nathan Birkemeier, Putnam County farmer

• Samantha Funkhouser, Luckey Farmer Co-Op

• Mark Worner, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Richland County farmer

• Dusty Sonnenberg, Ohio Field Leader/Ohio Ag Net.

This year’s in-person participants in the south are:

• Greg LaBarge, Ohio State University Extension

• Joe Everett, Shelby County farmer

• Ryan Hiser, Fayette County farmer

• Ross Black, Pickaway County farmer

• Matt Reese, Ohio’s Country Journal.

We will be reporting our findings as we go and are interested to see what we may find out there after what has been a challenging growing season so far statewide. Be sure to follow along on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 at ocj.com to stay tuned to our county-by-county updates.

Starting Monday Aug. 8 through Thursday Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. we will also be conducting our Virtual Crop Tour in which anyone with an interest (and permission to go in a corn or soybean field) can participate. Just fill out the form below. Also let us know if you’d like to do an interview about your findings by emailing mreese@ocj.com. We’ll draw a random participant as a winner for a $250 Visa gift card.

For the Virtual Tour we will update the results from Wednesday through Thursday at ocj.com and have a recap of all the findings on Friday Aug. 12.