       

2023 Ohio State Fair Junior Market Goat results

July 22, 2023 2023 Ohio State Fair, Livestock, Videos Leave a comment

Grand Champion Market Goat: Braxton Method, Auglaize County
Reserve Champion Market Goat: Ethan Davies, Wood County
Third overall: Jada Shroyer, Logan County
Fourth overall: Maya McCoy, Fayette County
Fifth overall: Braxton Method, Auglaize County
Sixth overall: Addie Foor, Licking County

Judge: Spencer Scotten, El Reno, OK

Addison Flynn from Lorain County. Photo by Caroline Endsley.

Light Weight Div.

  1. Braxton Method, Auglaize
  2. Anara Shroyer, Logan
  3. Taylen Thompson, Fairfield

Middle Weight Div.

  1. Braxton Method, Auglaize
  2. Maya McCoy, Fayette
  3. Addie Foor, Licking 

Heavy Weight Div.

  1. Ethan Davies, Wood
  2. Jada Shroyer, Logan
  3. Brylyn Bryant, Ashland

Champion Drive

Check Also

Nitrogen prices remain historically high

By Gary Schnitkey, Nick Paulson, and Jim Baltz, Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics, University of Illinois, and Carl …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Admin Login
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved