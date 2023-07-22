2023 Ohio State Fair Junior Market Goat results
July 22, 2023 2023 Ohio State Fair, Livestock, Videos
Judge: Spencer Scotten, El Reno, OK
Light Weight Div.
- Braxton Method, Auglaize
- Anara Shroyer, Logan
- Taylen Thompson, Fairfield
Middle Weight Div.
- Braxton Method, Auglaize
- Maya McCoy, Fayette
- Addie Foor, Licking
Heavy Weight Div.
- Ethan Davies, Wood
- Jada Shroyer, Logan
- Brylyn Bryant, Ashland
