2023 Wayne – Ashland Dairy Service Unit Twilight Tour

Please join the Wayne-Ashland Dairy Service Unit and OSU Extension – Wayne County for the 2023 Dairy Twilight Tour at New Prospect Farm, 12391 Benner Road, Rittman, OH 44270. There will be a Dairy Summit held on July 18, from 3-5 P.M., with the tour taking place from 6-9 p.m. There will be free dinner served from local favorites including Amy’s, Joe’s, Exclusively Yours and Lerch’s. Ice cream, milk and cheese will also be available. There will be over 65 different companies to visit, activities for kids, and an opportunity to see the farm and visit with the Gary Dotterer family.

New Prospect Farms LLC is a partnership between Gary Dotterer and sons, Kent, and Kevin. After farming with Gary’s brothers in the past, this dairy farm was established in 2008. The crops continue to be raised with the extended family through the Dotterer Brothers operation. New Prospect Farms continually strives to become more efficient by making improvements to the farm. The most recent improvements include a flush free stall barn, sand recovery system, and a sort gate used with the SCR activity monitoring system.

This year’s Dairy Summit lineup includes the following speakers: David Marrison, OSU Extension – Director of the Ohio State University Farm Financial Management and Policy Institute; Jason Hartschuh, OSU Extension – State Specialist in Dairy Management and Precision Livestock; Robert Moore, Attorney and Research Specialist with the OSU Agricultural and Resource Law Program; Derek Reusser, Tactical Marketing Manager for Massey Ferguson with AGCO; Bill Patterson, President Of Ohio Farm Bureau; Erin Brown, American Dairy Association Mideast; and Tom Stocksdale, Senior Vice President and Manager of Agricultural Lending at Farmers National Bank.

Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge will share with those in attendance at 6 p.m. to kick off the evening’s festivities.

This event is free of cost thanks to the generous support from all of our sponsors and supporters. Attendees will receive their meal and beverage voucher as they check in to the event. This free event is open to the public, all are encouraged to attend. There is no need to RSVP.

Frank Becker is the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator with Ohio State University Extension – Wayne County, and a Certified Crop Adviser, and may be reached at 330-264-8722 or becker.587@osu.edu. OSU CFAES provides research and related educational programs to clientele on a nondiscriminatory basis. For more information, visit cfaesdiversity.osu.edu.