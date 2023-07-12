2023 Wheat Harvest Cab Cam | Roy Klopfenstein, Paulding County

Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg jumps in the cab with Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County for a wheat harvest Cab Cam, sponsored by Precision Agri Services Inc.
Find out more from Precision Agri Services at www.precisionagriservices.com.
Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg jumps in the cab with Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County for a wheat harvest Cab Cam, sponsored by Precision Agri Services Inc.
Find out more from Precision Agri Services at www.precisionagriservices.com.
Doug Miller We’ve been very blessed. Since our long three-week dry period, we’ve had pretty …