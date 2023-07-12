       

2023 Wheat Harvest Cab Cam | Roy Klopfenstein, Paulding County

July 12, 2023

Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg jumps in the cab with Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County for a wheat harvest Cab Cam, sponsored by Precision Agri Services Inc.

