Apply now for controlled hunts

By Dan Armitage, Buckeye Sportsman

Ohio hunters are fortunate to have special opportunities for pursuing popular game birds and animals on state land. Applications for Ohio’s public land controlled hunting opportunities are being accepted through July 31. The hunts provide special chances for people to pursue deer, waterfowl, doves, and more on public lands during the 2023-24 season. The Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW) as well as the Division of Parks and Watercraft host controlled hunts on select areas around Ohio. Hunts for adults, youth, mobility impaired, and mentors with apprentices are available. Species-specific hunts include deer, waterfowl, dove, pheasant, squirrel, and quail. Firearm and archery opportunities are available for some species.

Hunters may apply for controlled hunts by completing the application process online using Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System or via phone by calling 1-800-703-1928. There is $5.50 service fee for the phone option. Each hunt requires payment of a non-refundable $3 application fee. Customers may apply for more than one hunt but can only apply to each hunt once per year.

All applicants, youth and adult, are required to possess a valid Ohio hunting license and meet age requirements. Youth hunters must be under 18 at the time of the hunt to participate. Adults must be 18 or older at the time of the application. Those applying for deer hunts will also need a valid deer permit.

Participants may use a deer management permit during controlled deer hunts. Deer management permits cost $15 and can be used to harvest antlerless deer only. Deer management permits are valid on private land and select public hunting areas until Nov. 26, 2023. Deer management permits may be used on authorized controlled hunts from Sept. 9, 2023, until Feb. 4, 2024.

Hunters are randomly drawn from submitted applications. Successful applicants will be notified and provided additional hunt information by Monday, Aug. 8, including a permit, rules, and hunting area map. Each controlled hunt opportunity is unique, and applicants are encouraged to thoroughly review all site-specific information, including rules and requirements, prior to applying. Application statuses can be viewed through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System. If you haven’t taken advantage of controlled hunting opportunities in the past, you should consider checking them out by going to wildohio.gov and clicking on the controlled hunt page.

Grouse, turkey sightings sought

The ODOW is asking the public to report wild turkeys and ruffed grouse observed throughout the summer for the annual brood survey which is used to estimate population statuses. Brood surveys rely on public reports of turkeys and grouse seen in July and August, when female birds and their young are most active. Community scientists are encouraged to submit observations on the Wildlife Reporting System webpage at wildohio.gov or on the HuntFish OH mobile app.

Observers of wild turkeys are asked to report the number of gobblers, hens, and young turkeys (poults) seen. Information collected about ruffed grouse includes the number of adults and young viewed. Record the date and county where the observation occurred and include as many details as possible with your report. Biologists have tracked summer observations of wild turkeys since 1962, and grouse since 1999.

Wild turkey brood surveys in 2021 and 2022 showed above average nest productivity that benefitted turkey populations after several years of below average results. The statewide average poults per hen in 2022 was 3.0, and in 2021 it was 3.1. The 10-year average is 2.7 poults per hen. Regionally, the average poults per hen was 2.4 in central counties, 3.8 in the northwest, 3.3 in the northeast, 2.8 in the southeast, and 2.4 in the southwest. Turkey brood success is largely influenced by weather conditions, although habitat, predators, and more are factors as well. Because of habitat availability, Ohio’s turkey populations are strongest in the eastern and southern counties.

Fish thieves sentenced

The ODOW recently concluded an investigation into reports that Lake Fish Company of Sandusky illegally took walleyes that were supposed to be donated to a Sandusky charity in 2021. After an investigation uncovered that 112 walleyes, one steelhead, one yellow perch, and three whitefish were stolen, five defendants pleaded guilty in the case to a total of 13 misdemeanor charges of petty theft, one count of fifth-degree felony theft, two misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property, and nine misdemeanor commercial fish violations.

The defendants (Craig Carr, 55, of Oak Harbor; Dale Trent, 59, of Port Clinton; Thelma Towner, 69, of Sandusky; Stanley Swain, 55, of Milan; and Lake Fish Company in Sandusky) are scheduled to pay a combined $24,120 in restitution to the charitable organization set to receive the stolen fish, and another $13,000 in restitution to the Division of Wildlife. Additionally, the commercial fish processor will have their wholesale fish license suspended for 30 days. Sentencing has been scheduled for November.

Many walleye tournaments that occur on Lake Erie donate harvested fish to a local charity organization to support those in need. Additionally, the ODOW donates walleye caught in regular sampling surveys and those seized as evidence to the same organization. A commercial fish processor is paid to clean donated fish and return the ready-to-cook fillets to the charity. The Division began an investigation into Lake Fish Company in 2021 after the agency received a report that donated fish were stolen by the company and its employees.

An initial investigation revealed evidence of theft. In November 2021, the Lake Erie law enforcement unit of the Division of Wildlife executed a search warrant and seized video surveillance, fish processing records, and fish packages and carcasses.

Popular fish hatchery closes for improvement projects

The Senecaville State Fish Hatchery is closed until this fall while improvement projects are ongoing at the facility, located in southern Guernsey County, below the Seneca Lake dam, at 57199 Seneca Dam Rd., Senecaville, Ohio 43780. The hatchery lies on more than 120 acres of land, was constructed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1938 and transferred to the Division of Wildlife in 1987. The most recent hatchery renovations were in 1995. Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly provided $1.6 million in funding for the project through the 2021-22 capital budget.

Planned improvements include installing new water supply lines from Seneca Lake to the hatchery, renovating fish production ponds, and upgrading the fish holding house. The hatchery will remain operational for fish production. Improvements are expected to be completed by the fall of 2023, at which time the hatchery will re-open to the public.

The hatchery has 37 ponds and 16 indoor rearing troughs. Water is supplied to the hatchery by Seneca Lake, which can deliver 2,000 gallons per minute, allowing the hatchery to raise saugeye, walleye, hybrid-striped bass, and channel catfish. Saugeye, walleye, and hybrid-striped bass production begins in the spring. Channel catfish production occurs in the summer, using breeding adults kept at the hatchery year-round.