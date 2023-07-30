Audio: U.S. Rep. Max Miller talks Farm Bill issues as work intensifies

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The current Farm Bill expires at the end of September, but the expected $1.5 trillion piece of legislation has a lot of issues to tackle before it’s completed. In this audio interview, Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood talks with Congressman Max Miller (R), representing Ohio’s 7th congressional district, about his work on the House Ag Committee and specifically the issues he has seen come to the forefront with regard to the Farm Bill important to farmers.