Biotechnology advancing the agriculture classroom

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Jake Zajkowski, OCJ field reporter

Honeybees are a familiar sight for those in agriculture, and now more than ever in science classrooms. Teachers at the GrowNextGen Ag Biotech Graduate Academy are taking soybean plants, pests, and their pollinators to the next level by training teachers, who then pass the engaging and industry-relevant labs on to their students. Sponsored by Corteva and the Ohio Soybean Council, GrowNextGen’s mission is to make agricultural learning relevant for students in Ohio.

“One thing that is really beneficial from GrowNextGen is that we get the labs and the worksheets to go along with the lesson and we get the materials,” said Olivia Pflaumer, FFA Advisor and tenth grade environmental science teacher at Global Impact STEM Academy. “It’s a place to get started and we can modify it as we need so we can scale it up or down for our students as we see fit. I have never walked away from one of these conferences thinking, ‘I can’t really use anything.’ There’s always something that I can use back in my classroom.”

As a former beekeeper, Pflaumer is particularly excited to connect with students as they discover the importance of biotechnology through work in aviaries. After attending previous GrowNextGen biotech workshops, the Biotech Graduate Academy helped Pflaumer further expand her knowledge in biotechnology to help her students learn by investigating soybean pests, honeybee genetics, and soybean morphology.

“I definitely think that students are asking questions about the natural world around them, where our food come from and our pollinators. Are the bees dying? What does this look like? How can we actually make an impact in a positive light? In regard to biotech, they are trying to find their place within the industry,” she said. “Students are trying to figure out where they fit.”

Like many educators, Pflaumer’s lessons often begin with a question to spark curiosity and direct students to the topic of the day. She makes it the mission of the class to find an answer to the question, even if students land in different places when they collect their final data.

“We’re going to find the answer to it,” she said. “We may not all come to the same conclusion and I think that’s really important in terms of the biotechnology component when we’re looking at some of these higher-level questions.”

The process of project-based learning allows her classroom to become flexible both in the skills the students gain, and the curriculum she uses. When combined with the new biotechnology concepts being taught to teachers in this workshop, it can often translate into career interests for current high schoolers. An emerging career interest for Pflaumer’s students is bioinformatics, which is evaluating the data from genetic and biotechnology tests. Whether that involves analyzing polymerase chain reaction tests or identifying amino acid sequences, when students are asked a question, the project-based learning process emphasized in the Ag Biotech Graduate Academy will help them find the answer by sowing the seeds in educators to set young minds abuzz.

“I’ve had students tell me that they are really grateful for my class and they can tell that I really care about them,” Pflaumer said. “And I can see them really starting to care. That’s something that’s really important to me.”

GrowNextGen is funded by Ohio soybean farmers and their checkoff.