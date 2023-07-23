Bower re-elected to National Corn Board

Share Facebook

Jed Bower, a Fayette County corn grower, has been re-elected to serve a second term on the National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Board.

Bower, who also serves on the Ohio Corn Marketing Program’s Board of Directors, was elected by delegates at the Corn Congress meeting in Washington, D.C. He will serve a three-year term, representing the interests of the country’s corn growers.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving on the Corn Board in this second term,” Bower said. “The work this organization does advocating for our fellow growers is incredibly important and I’m proud of the progress we’re making fighting for our farms. As we move forward, I’m particularly focused on the Next Generation Fuels Act and what it can do for demand of U.S. corn.”

Bower has served on several NCGA Action Teams, served as liaison to the National Pork Producers Council, and co-chaired Corn Vision 2020. Additionally, he is a past president of both Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association and Fayette County Farm Bureau. He is also a township trustee.

“Jed has been an invaluable leader with Ohio Corn & Wheat’s efforts and we’re proud that his leadership is also recognized by the rest of the country,” said Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association. The NCGA Corn Board represents the federation of state organizations, supervises the affairs of activities of NCGA, and implements NCGA policy as established by Corn Congress delegates. Founded in 1957, the National Corn Growers Association represents the nearly 40,000 dues-paying corn farmers nationwide and the interests of more than 300,000 growers who contribute through corn checkoff programs in their states. NCGA and its affiliated state organizations work together to create and increase opportunities for corn growers.