Camp Canopy awards over $8,000 in scholarships

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation concluded its annual Camp Canopy and presented graduation awards on June 16, 2023, at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum. This year, eight scholarships were awarded to campers pursuing a major within forestry, wildlife, or environmental sciences for a total of $8,250.
- Addison Woerner (Nashport, Ohio) – $1,000, Ohio Forestry Association Foundation
- Sierra Roy (Hubbard, Ohio) – $1,250, The Ohio State University
- Job Busic (Newark, Ohio) – $1,000, The Ohio State University
- Samuel Cox (Fayette, Ohio) – $1,000, Hocking College
- Jacob Nelson (Steubenville, Ohio) – $1,000, Hocking College
- John O’Donnell (North Canton, Ohio) – $1,000, Milligan Tree Farm
- Gabriella Anzelmo (New Albany, Ohio) – $1,000, Milligan Tree Farm
- Zeva Sheets (Mt. Vernon, Ohio) – $1,000, North East Ohio Forestry Association
The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation hosts Camp Canopy each year to expose students to the career opportunities in the natural resources field, educate them in technical skills for forestry, wildlife, and conservation, and help campers achieve their goals of higher education in a related field. Over 50 industry professionals volunteered their time throughout the week to instruct the future foresters, wildlife specialists, and conservationists of Ohio. Many of our generous instructors have been helping with camp for decades because of their passion and drive to engage the next generation.
The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity that supports Camp Canopy, as well as many other educational programs offered to students throughout Ohio. By designing lesson plans that incorporate adventure and education, the Ohio Forestry Association Foundation and Camp Canopy provide a comprehensive overview of the forestry and wildlife disciplines. A small group of dedicated individuals oversee camp activities and lessons to ensure campers receive the most engaging, educational experience possible. Learn more at campcanopy.com.