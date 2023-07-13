Camp Canopy awards over $8,000 in scholarships

Share Facebook

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation concluded its annual Camp Canopy and presented graduation awards on June 16, 2023, at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum. This year, eight scholarships were awarded to campers pursuing a major within forestry, wildlife, or environmental sciences for a total of $8,250.

Addison Woerner (Nashport, Ohio) – $1,000, Ohio Forestry Association Foundation

Sierra Roy (Hubbard, Ohio) – $1,250, The Ohio State University

Job Busic (Newark, Ohio) – $1,000, The Ohio State University

Samuel Cox (Fayette, Ohio) – $1,000, Hocking College

Jacob Nelson (Steubenville, Ohio) – $1,000, Hocking College

John O’Donnell (North Canton, Ohio) – $1,000, Milligan Tree Farm

Gabriella Anzelmo (New Albany, Ohio) – $1,000, Milligan Tree Farm

Zeva Sheets (Mt. Vernon, Ohio) – $1,000, North East Ohio Forestry Association

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation hosts Camp Canopy each year to expose students to the career opportunities in the natural resources field, educate them in technical skills for forestry, wildlife, and conservation, and help campers achieve their goals of higher education in a related field. Over 50 industry professionals volunteered their time throughout the week to instruct the future foresters, wildlife specialists, and conservationists of Ohio. Many of our generous instructors have been helping with camp for decades because of their passion and drive to engage the next generation.

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity that supports Camp Canopy, as well as many other educational programs offered to students throughout Ohio. By designing lesson plans that incorporate adventure and education, the Ohio Forestry Association Foundation and Camp Canopy provide a comprehensive overview of the forestry and wildlife disciplines. A small group of dedicated individuals oversee camp activities and lessons to ensure campers receive the most engaging, educational experience possible. Learn more at campcanopy.com.