Dean’s Charity Steer Show set for Aug. 1 at the Ohio State Fair

The Dean’s Charity Steer Show, an annual event that benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Central Ohio, is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Ohio State Fair. Hosted by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), it will be held at 2 p.m. in the Voinovich Livestock & Trade Center on the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair grounds.

The 2022 show raised $247,148 for RMHC.

“Every dollar we raise means families can stay together only steps away from their hospitalized child during one of the most stressful times of their lives,” said Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State vice president for agricultural administration and dean of CFAES. “This event brings together our community to celebrate agriculture and children, including our 4-H youth as well as children benefiting from the Ronald McDonald House.”

Currently, the Columbus Ronald McDonald House is undergoing a major expansion, more than doubling the size of the facility. Once completed in 2023, it will be the largest Ronald McDonald House in the world, with 202 guest rooms, a new kitchen and dining facility, new staff offices, and a community event room.

Ten teams, consisting of a team captain, team champion(s), and experienced Ohio 4-H youth, will not only show a steer during the Dean’s Charity Steer Show, but will also compete to see who can raise the most money for RMHC of Central Ohio. Team members will practice with their experienced 4-H’er and their steer before entering the show ring. Learn more by visiting deanscharitysteershow.osu.edu. To donate to your favorite team, visit give.osu.edu/deanscharitysteershow.

The 10 Ohio 4-H youth development families who will participate with their animal are the Barton family from Clinton County, the Gehret family from Darke County, the Bok family from Defiance County, the Moore family from Fairfield County, the Yochum family from Highland County, the Powell family from Morrow County, the Scott family from Portage County, the Fox family from Seneca County, the Sheetz family from Stark County, and the Chester family from Warren County.

Team members will include Kristin Bernert of the Columbus Crew partnered with David Holmes of 10-TV; Michelle Warnke Buurma of American Ninja Warrior and the Movement Lab Ohio; Marshela McDaniel, Dan Aloi, Melissa James, and Tara Vorst of McDonalds; Tammy Roberts Myers of Bath & Body Works partnered with Kimberly Flaherty of Washington Prime Group, and Tim Flaherty of Post House Creative; Richard Porrello of Huntington Bank partnered with Yolanda Harris of 10TV; Cy Prettyman of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation partnered with Nationwide and the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation; Rick Ricart of Ricart Automotive partnered with Kate Siefert of ABC 6 and Fox 28; Melissa Shivers of The Ohio State University partnered with Tracy Townsend of 10-TV; Matt Barnes, Monica Day, McKenna King, and Kristine Varkony, all anchors at NBC-4 TV; and Greg Ubert of Crimson Cup Coffee.

The All-Ohio State Fair Band will kick off the event, with special guests from The Ohio State University, including director of Marching and Athletic Bands, Chris Hoch, and Ohio State drum major, Clayton Callender.

The Dean’s Charity Steer Show is coordinated by CFAES, Telhio Credit Union, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, and the Ohio State Fair. Ohio 4-H is CFAES’ youth development program, delivered through Ohio State University Extension, CFAES’ statewide outreach program. The first two steer shows raised a combined total of $399,148.

Each year, more than 82,000 nights of rest are provided to families of seriously ill children by the Columbus Ronald McDonald House, currently the second largest Ronald McDonald House in the world. The facility provides a home away from home for families facing a child’s illness and hospitalization.

Located across the street from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the Columbus Ronald McDonald House currently provides not only lodging, but also meals, a place to rest, laundry facilities, an exercise room, informal gathering areas, and activities for siblings of hospitalized children.