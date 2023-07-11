Share Facebook

The Ohio State University at Lima will host a Drainage Installation Field Day on the campus farm on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Field demonstrations by the Ohio Land Improvement Contractors of America, or OLICA, will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue in an open-house-style format throughout the day. The event is free and open to the public. Parking will be available off Thayer Road. Maps of the campus with parking and registration areas marked are available as part of the registration process. Lunch will be provided at noon. Bruce Clevenger, a farm management field specialist with Ohio State University Extension, will make a short educational presentation about crop yields and the economic benefits of drainage and drainage water management. Space is limited for lunch, so RSVP by July 16. Register here or visit go.osu.edu/limadrainageday for more information.

The schedule is:

9 a.m.-noon: field demonstrations

Noon-1:30 p.m.: lunch and educational presentation

1-3 p.m.: demonstrations continue in the field

The field day is brought to the area by The Ohio State University at Lima; Ohio State’s Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering; and OSU Extension, in cooperation with the Ohio Land Improvement Contractors Association, and OLICA Associate members.

The rain date is Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.