Farming with weather extremes

Weather is almost always a challenge for agriculture, from too little or too much rain, late season freeze conditions, and severe weather impacts. Yet, having good management strategies for dealing with water, weeds, pests, diseases, and stress is all part of being climate-smart.

This year’s Climate Smart Conference brings Ohio State and Central State Extension specialists and local producers together to discuss these important interactions between weather, climate, and agriculture. The event will occur on July 20, 2023, at the Der Dutchman located at 445 S. Jefferson Ave in Plain City, Ohio. The event will open at 8:30 AM and run until 3:30 PM with both a continental breakfast and lunch provided.

Speakers and topics include:

Weather and climate update — Aaron Wilson

Federal climate smart funding landscape with NRCS

Extreme weather and crop insurance — Margaret Jodlowski

Ag water management — Vinayak Shedekar

CSU applied research in Climate-Focused Areas

Panel — local producers, CSU specialist, Glen Arnold (Manure), Bridget Britton (Farm Stress), Elizabeth Hawkins (Precision Ag)

Insect Pest Management – Andy Michel and Maggie Lewis

Economics and grain market considerations – Seungki Lee

The event is free thanks to the following sponsors: Platinum – Ag Resource Management; Gold –AgCredit, Leist Mercantile, Ohio Corn & Wheat, and Ohio Soybean Council. Registration is required. Please register by Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at go.osu.edu/reg-climate-smart23 or by using the QR code. Please contact Aaron Wilson (wilson.1010@osu.edu; 614-292-7930) for any questions.