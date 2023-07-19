FFA Foundation looking for new executive director

Share Facebook

The Ohio FFA Foundation Board of Trustees recently accepted Jessica Parrish’s resignation as executive director. Parrish will continue to serve as executive director through September 8, 2023, to facilitate a successful transition. Parrish has served in this role since 2016. Prior to serving as executive director, she worked as the foundation’s program manager for two years. In the fall, Parrish will begin a new role as the Director, Staff Operations at Nationwide.

“With a mix of sadness and gratitude, on behalf of the Ohio FFA Foundation Board, we wish to thank Jessica for her nearly 10 years of exceptional service to Ohio FFA. The board is tremendously excited for Jessica as she enters her new career opportunity. We wish her the very best,” said Kent Fisher, board chair.

Under Parrish’s leadership, the Ohio FFA Foundation has doubled the number of annual donors, increased revenue, and created programs to serve and support Ohio FFA members and advisors in new ways. Parrish was also responsible for the development of policies and procedures to elevate the operations of the Foundation. She has worked closely to connect FFA members to the agricultural industry through a multitude of partnerships.

“This is a bittersweet transition. I am excited for the next opportunity in my career but will certainly miss the Ohio FFA and its industry partners,” Parrish said. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have led the Ohio FFA Foundation and played a role in supporting FFA members, chapters, and advisors in our state.”

The Ohio FFA Foundation is now searching for its next executive director. More information about the position can be found at https://conta.cc/3DkCwPq (and will be able to be found at ohioffa.org/foundation/foundation-news).

Interested applicants should send their cover letter, resume, and references to foundation@ohioffa.org by August 11, 2023. The review of candidates will begin as applications are received. Questions about the position can be directed to foundation@ohioffa.org.