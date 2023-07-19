Fulton County hosts successful Breakfast on the Farm event

Share Facebook

Triple H Farms in Metamora opened its farm to nearly 3,000 guests on Saturday, June 24 for the 2023 Breakfast on the Farm event (BOTF). Guests of all ages enjoyed a free, locally produced breakfast and a self-guided tour of a modern grain, tomato, and beef farm.

“Breakfast on the Farm was a great way to showcase agriculture to people who have never had the opportunity to visit a farm,” said Amanda Podach, Fulton Soil and Water Education Specialist. “The feedback was so positive, people really enjoyed exploring the farm, and the breakfast was amazing. We owe a huge thanks to the Herr family, our sponsors and more than 350 volunteers who helped make this day such a great success.”

Podach shared that this type of event gives the general public a first-hand look at modern food production, especially as the gap between producer and consumer continues to grow. The goal was to offer the opportunity for the public to experience how farmers care for their animals, how they produce wholesome and safe food, and how they care for the land.

“I truly believe we accomplished our goal and offered an educational, fun-filled day for many families and individuals who visited the farm,” Podach added.

The tour included opportunities to meet the Herr family, local farmers, and other agriculture specialists to learn about growing tomatoes, corn, soybeans, wheat, and hay. Guests also had an opportunity to visit cows, calves, horses, and other farm animals to learn about animal well-being. Other educational stations shared information about water quality, grain bin safety, tomato processing, nutrient management, bees and more. There were also children’s activities and the opportunity to interact with a variety of commodity groups.

“This was a wonderful experience and a great opportunity to educate people who’ve not had farm exposure” said 2023 BOTF participant.

BOTF donated nearly $3,000 of excess food to the Ronald McDonald House in Toledo, The St Vincent De Paul Society at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, in Assumption, and the SeaGate Food Bank of NW Ohio. Proceeds from T-shirt sales, which included $500 will be donated to the Fulton County FFA Chapters.

“It was exciting to see a great crowd of diversity and open up our farm operation to share our farming journey, I believe we hit our target audience,” said Tommy Herr, farm owner. “We had so many great conversations with guests who were truly interested in where their food comes from and what it takes to run a modern farm. It was a great day for agriculture, and we are beyond grateful our family had the opportunity to host Breakfast on the Farm.”

Triple H Farms is a fifth-generation family farm operated by the Tommy and Jenny Herr family in partnership with Tom, Sr., and Lynn Herr. The Herr “Century Farm” has operated since 1910 when it originally began on US 20, west of Assumption growing grain, vegetables and tomatoes for the Toledo and Detroit markets. In 1990, the farm was incorporated to be Triple H Farms, Inc. and continues to grow high quality corn, soybeans, wheat, hay, tomatoes, and beef today. Triple H Farms is a member of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, the Gerald Grain Co-Op, and lifelong members of Fulton County Farm Bureau.

BOTF was first started at Michigan State University in 2009. Fulton County Breakfast on the Farm was coordinated by Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District, Ohio Farm Bureau Fulton County, and The Ohio State University Extension-Fulton County along with a community-based planning committee. To see more photos and videos of the 2023 BOTF event visit the BOTF Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fultoncountybreakfastonthefarm.