Getting the most from a unique property

By Matt Reese

In the current market, Ohio farmland properties have the potential to derive value from a broad array of different sources, all of which come into play at an auction.

“When you’re looking into buying some of these more unique properties, you need to do your own due diligence. Check out all the print ads and the all the information that’s provided by the auction company,” said Matt Bowers, auctioneer, realtor and equipment specialist for Dye Real Estate and Land Company. “We try to leave no stone unturned. We try to make sure all the information about the property is available and we are very open to any kinds of phone calls or anything like that you may want to check on. If you’re looking at it as an investment property, you’ll want to know what kind of cash rents there are in the area. If you’re looking to farm it yourself, you’ll want to know the soil types and whether the property is tiled. And are there alternate sources of income? We work to provide all that information to anybody interested in buying any of these farm properties at auction.”

Matt Bowers, auctioneer, realtor and equipment specialist for Dye Real Estate and Land Company

Beyond the value as farm ground, some properties offer potential for other income.

“We’ve got a unique property coming up for sale here Aug. 15 in Hardin County. It’s just a touch over 80 acres and there is some alternate income potential on this property. You’ve got forestry value. We did have a forester out to go through and measure up the board feet of different types of lumber. This property doesn’t provide a lot of lumber, but it has good quality lumber and they are mature trees. There are 2,700 board feet of black walnut, which is a very desirable wood,” Bowers said. “This property that we’re auctioning off Aug. 15 also has a windmill on it. That’s very unique. This will be the first one we’ve had with a windmill. You don’t see those come up for sale very often just because that had been a great source of income for that property.”

Bowers advises those interested in selling property to carefully assess all of the potential value of their land and document it as much as possible.

“If you’re ready to sell now, you need to think about all the things you can do to add value. If you’re not interested in selling now, but may want to sell in the near future, you need to keep accurate records of your farm,” Bowers said. “If your field is tiled, get ahold of those tile maps. Also make sure you document any types of contracts with the Conservation Reserve Program or any kind of government contract where there are payments associated with it. Those are very valuable and can show value in your farm. If you don’t farm your ground and lease it out, make sure you keep copies of those contracts and have them handy. Document anything that’s going to showcase your property or help put it above and beyond any other property. Keeping accurate records is going to help tremendously.”

These types of unique potential sources of income can build additional value upon already very strong housing and farmland prices.

“That 80 acres of farm ground is pretty desirable right now. Prices are as high as we’ve ever seen them,” Bowers said. “I don’t have to tell anybody that. If you follow auctions of farm ground you already know that. And, with the housing market the way it is, there’s not enough houses for everybody. That increases rural property values even more. The high prices are not going away. If commodity prices take a little bit of a dip, you might see farm ground back off a little bit, but I don’t think we’re going back to those $5,000 an acre values any time soon.”

Dye Real Estate & Land Co. understands the farm lifestyle because we live it every day. For more, visit dyerealestate.com.