Growing crops and social media followers

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

What do content creation, grain farming and cheerleading have in common? To most, the answer may seem elusive, but for Zoe Kent, these seemingly disparate elements have defined her life and career. From the fields to the vibrant screens of social media, Zoe has transitioned from her role as a farmer into an influential online persona.

As the eighth generation on her family’s Crawford County farm, Kent can’t recall a time when she wanted to be anything but a farmer.

“Maybe when I was in fifth grade, I thought about being a hairdresser, but I got over that pretty quickly,” Kent said with a smile.

As a child and a teenager, Kent was involved in a lot of extracurricular activities including 4-H, FFA and cheerleading. Her high school cheerleading career followed her into college, where she participated on the Ohio State University team while pursuing a degree in agricultural business.

“Cheerleading at Ohio State was a cool experience. I cheered for two years while I was there,” Kent said.

Her time on the cheer squad also opened the door to sharing about her farm life with fellow cheerleaders. Many on the team weren’t familiar with farming at all and loved asking Kent questions about agriculture.

“I got to connect with people from all different walks of life, which was a benefit,” Kent said. “I networked with a lot of people who were not involved with agriculture.”

After returning home from school and joining her father, Mickey, in the farming operation, Kent started sending funny farming Snapchat videos to all of those college friends. Then about a year and a half ago, Kent began posting some of those videos on TikTok, a social media platform that features short videos.

Kent has almost 77,000 subscribers from across the globe tuning in to watch her videos about farming. Photo provided by Kent.

“I have a friend who is a teacher that uses TikTok and he wanted me to get to 1,000 followers on the app so we could livestream together and his followers could see different things we do on the farm,” Kent said. “So, I started to post every day and told myself I would keep posting until I couldn’t think of anything else to post.”

The strategy worked, and Kent blew past her original goal of 1,000 followers. Today she has almost 77,000 subscribers from across the globe tuning in to watch her videos about farming. Her platform, @farmwithzoe, has grown to include Instagram, Facebook and YouTube accounts as well. A mix of funny clips, educational tidbits and vlog-style videos on farm progress, like planting updates, keep social media users engaged and educated.

“I knew I had a good thing going. A lot of people who aren’t in agriculture think what we do is awesome and I was always sharing those updates with friends who are not in ag. I didn’t know it was going to snowball into what it has become but I have been very intentional to build up my social media presence,” Kent said.

Along with her rising status on social media, Kent recently became the sole proprietor of Kent Family Farms. After farming in partnership with her dad for a few years, Mickey’s chronic health condition was making the day-to-day farming operations more dangerous. The father-daughter duo had been planning for the transition for years and made the sale official in 2022.

“In 2022 I became the sole owner of Kent Family Farms, which consists of the equipment, the grain storage, the buildings and more. I cash rent all my acreage, with my dad being my largest landlord. We grow primarily soybeans and corn and sometimes wheat. We do a mix of different tillage strategies; we have some fields that are no-till and some fields that we conventional-till. We do some cover cropping as well,” Kent said. “We usually get some cows on the pasture from spring until fall. I would say we are a pretty typical Ohio farm.”

Kent’s father, Mickey, has retired but still works with his daughter on the farm most every day. Photo provided by Kent.

Although Mickey technically retired, he still joins his daughter on the farm daily. “Older farmers don’t want to give up,” Kent said “My biggest challenge has been watching my dad’s health decline and seeing him not being able to do things he used to do. I am thankful I get to spend so much time with him still and that he’s still around to guide me.”

Mickey is also one of the leading guest stars on Zoe’s social media channels.

“My dad loves TikTok. He would personally never have a social media channel or make posts, but he is definitely a willing participant in my videos,” Kent said. “He likes to ask his friends if they see my videos.”

Today women in agriculture are still the minority, making up about 37% of U.S. producers. The average age of farmers continues to rise as well, which makes Kent a bit of an anomaly.

“I am not what people think of when they think of farmers. A lot of people tell me that I don’t look like a farmer,” Kent said. “I find that some people say I am complaining when I bring up being a woman in agriculture. I think it is important to bring up issues when they arise and to call attention to things that I feel strongly about. While many people are very supportive, there are always outliers that don’t believe that I could or should be a farmer because of my gender. A few people made jokes about me being my dad’s secretary when I returned to the farm.

“Sometimes people have to see it to believe it, so social media has benefited me from that perspective. I get to show people that yes, I am a real farmer. I think people forget how much agriculture has evolved in the last 20 years with technology, it’s not the same as it used to be” Kent said. “I think anyone can work in agriculture today if they truly want to.”

Kent has used her online presence as a tool to create connections with other women in agriculture.

“I have made some awesome friends through social media and I got to meet some of them in person already too,” Kent said. “People are pretty transparent on social media about what’s working on their farms, so that’s been beneficial to learn from each other.”

Her social media presence has also landed Kent speaking opportunities. Kent was recently a session keynote speaker at the 95th Ohio FFA Convention, where she shared her perspective on social media with thousands of FFA members.

“More people are disconnected from agriculture today than ever. Social media is free and allows us to connect with people who will never step foot on a farm. We get the chance to put a positive light on the industry,” Kent said. “I see a lot of young kids being super creative and they have this opportunity to benefit the agricultural industry by posting online.”

Kent recently wrapped up her first year as the sole owner of the farm, which has been her biggest achievement to date, she said. Kent is looking forward to continuing her family’s legacy for many years to come.

“One thing my dad said while in the midst of the farm buyout is that he would’ve liked some aspects of his career more if he knew it was all going to work out,” Kent said. “So, I am leading with the belief that it will all work, out one way or another.”