Heat stress showing in latest Crop Progress

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Despite the decrease in drought conditions, several hot days left many growers throughout the State hoping for more rain, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report showed 33.6 percent of the State as abnormally dry or worse, indicating a continued decrease in excessively dry conditions. Conditions matching the moderate drought rating were observed in 7.8 percent of the State. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1 percent very short, 16 percent short, 70 percent adequate, and 13 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on July 30 was 75.3 degrees, 2.6 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.50 inches of precipitation, 0.65 inches above average. There were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 30.

Reporters across western counties described high temperatures causing heat stress in crops. On the east side of the State, it was reported that some intense short storms caused some isolated damage to crops. Some farmers reported hail and wind damage to fields planted with corn and soybeans. Corn silking progress reached 64 percent. Soybeans blooming was 72 percent complete and pod setting progress reached 28 percent. Corn and soybean condition were 69 and 63 percent good to excellent, respectively. Oats were 88 percent harvested, with crop condition rated 77 percent good to excellent. Second cuttings of alfalfa were 88 percent complete, and second cuttings of other hay were 60 percent complete. Third cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 14 and 9 percent complete, respectively. Pasture and range condition was rated 61 percent good to excellent, down from the previous week.

Click here to read more