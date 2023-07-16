Herbicide Injury

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Alyssa Essman, OSU Extension State Specialist, Weed Science, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2023-22

The 2023 growing season has brought a range of stress inducing weather patterns, from drought to waterlogging. Stressful conditions can make soybean more susceptible to injury from postemergence herbicides.

Yellow flash (glyphosate)

Temporary yellowing of newly emerged soybean leaves due to glyphosate application to glyphosate-resistant beans. More common in:

Conditions conducive to rapid soybean growth (high temperatures and/or humidity)

High rates/areas of overlap

Areas with micronutrient deficiency

Injury often appears one to two weeks after application and often disappears by 21 days after the area was treated. There is no evidence of yield loss from this phenomenon.

Glufosinate injury

Injury symptoms where glufosinate was applied to glufosinate-resistant beans:

Chlorosis, or yellowing, and some necrosis

Often worse when applied in hot, humid conditions

Injury often short-lived

Leaf malformation

Group 15 herbicides are an important component of late-season waterhemp management in soybean. Use of herbicides like Warrant are known to cause some leaf malformation, which in some instances can look similar to the leaf injury from group 4 herbicides. Some important differences are:

Group 15 injury: heart shaped leaves, shortened midveins, leaf crinkling, irregular symptomology

Group 4 injury: leaf cupping or strapping, parallel leaf venation, symmetrical symptomology

Leaf burn/speckling

PPO inhibitors like Flexstar are known to cause some injury when applied postemergence.

Leaf speckling or bronzing

Injury often worse when applied in hot humid conditions

Plants typically overcome injury within 30 days with no yield loss

Carryover

Ohio typically receives enough rainfall that carryover is not likely if labeled rotational intervals are followed. The droughty conditions this past fall and early spring are causing some concerns over carryover of corn herbicides to soybean and vice versa. Environmental conditions and nutrient deficiencies can cause similar looking issues. Some considerations for diagnosing carryover include applications made the previous season and the herbicides used, injury symptomology, soil type and pH, and environmental conditions.

Lots of great resources exist with pictures of the abovementioned injury symptoms associated with different herbicide groups used postemergence:

Yellow Flash in Soybean

Tips for Identifying Postemergence Herbicide Injury Symptoms in Soybean

Herbicide Injury Symptoms on Corn and Soybeans

Identifying Common Herbicide Symptoms in Soybean

Quick Guide to Herbicide Injury on Soybean

Herbicide Injury to Corn