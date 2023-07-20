Holmes County Steam & Engine Show Aug. 3-5

Share Facebook

Steam engines, antique tractors, threshing machines and more will soon be rolling into Mt. Hope for the 31st annual Holmes County Steam & Engine Show.

“This may be our biggest show yet,” said Melvin Wengerd, Holmes County Steam & Engine Association president. “The $10,000 purse featured for our Thursday evening horse pull is the largest in the state and always attracts some of the greatest pulling teams around.”

The three-day event will be held on the Mt. Hope Auction Grounds/Holmes County Event Center, in Mt. Hope, Ohio. Dates are Thursday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Aug. 5.

Highlights include Thursday’s horse pull. New this year is a mini pony pull starting at 2 p.m., and a draft pony pull starts at 4 p.m. Friday will feature a tractor pull and Saturday there will be a garden tractor and mini rod pull. Visitors won’t want to miss threshing and sawmill demonstrations, tractor games and Saturday’s finale drawing for the pedal tractor. And the kids aren’t left out either, as the event offers daily activities including a pedal tractor pull, a money scramble and arts and crafts workshops.

According to Wengerd, one of the newest events, the tractor tour of Holmes County, has quickly become a favorite.

“Our first tour had about 60 plus tractors. We expect that to have many more this year,” he said. To complete the 90-minute tour on schedule, tractors must be able to travel at 10 MPH.

“This year’s tour will head south and east of Mt. Hope, some truly beautiful back roads to discover,” Wengerd said.

There will be live entertainment both Thursday and Friday.