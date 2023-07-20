Howard Wyman Sheep Leadership School comes to Ohio

Share Facebook

The Howard Wyman Sheep Industry Leadership School was recently held in Ohio, bringing together young producers as they work to become leaders in the sheep feeder industry. Ohio Ag Net’s Jake Zajkowski reports with organizers and participants from across the nation about their experience in sheep auction barns and meat processing facilities in the Buckeye state. A strong future for sheep production means hands-on training in lamb harvesting, marketing, and flock management. Tune in to hear how the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association is training emerging leaders.