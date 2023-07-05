Maumee TMDL plan moving forward

Share Facebook

Ohio EPA has sent its plan for a Total Maximum Daily Load for the Maumee River Watershed to the U.S. EPA for consideration. The TMDL would create a blueprint for officials to develop and implement programs and policies to improve the quality of water within the designated area. The finalized proposal devised by Ohio EPA properly acknowledges the efforts already underway in Ohio, including the H2Ohio water quality initiative and federal conservation programs funded through the farm bill.

“Although a TMDL isn’t necessary in order for Ohio agriculture to move the needle on water quality, this plan does recognize the emphasis farmers in northwest Ohio are currently putting on nutrient management as a major factor in reaching the goal of a healthier Maumee River,” said Jack Irvin, vice president of public policy with Ohio Farm Bureau. “Equally as important, it points out that this TMDL will not be successful unless all sources of pollution do their part to reach the desired targets for clean water.”

Ohio Farm Bureau was heavily involved with Ohio EPA throughout the development of this TMDL, providing comments as early drafts were released and throughout the public comment process.

The implementation of the Maumee River Watershed TMDL is still months away, as it will now be reviewed by the U.S. EPA as the agency considers its approval.