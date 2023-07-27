New fair food offerings aplenty at the 2023 Ohio State Fair

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

America’s legions of “fair food” fans are in for a special treat on July 29 when A&E’s “Best in Chow” series debuts Ohio’s own Pork Double-Decker Pork Loin Sandwich created at the Ohio State Fair by the Ohio Pork Council. As part of the 21-episode series, viewers can join host Matt Richards as he travels to the biggest state fairs across the country to find America’s wildest foods and most creative concoctions.

Ohio’s swine-centric entry for the A&E show features two, inch-thick slices of pork loin, paired with three pieces of Ohio-produced Daisy Field bacon, topped with coleslaw and farmer-favorite, D.B. Yummers BBQ sauce.

“Creating this unique sandwich for Best in Chow a year ago at the fair was an amazing experience for us to really showcase the best pork that Ohio has to offer in a fun, over-the-top way,” says Cheryl Day, executive vice president of Ohio Pork Council. “We hope everyone will not only tune in to see the amazing creations from across the country compete but will come try the Double-Decker Loin Sandwich for themselves at this year’s fair. I know pork enthusiasts will appreciate that this ‘Ohio-proud’ loin is perfectly cooked to 145 degrees.”

In the A&E series, Matt Richards visits fairs and tastes six dishes over three rounds of competition. He looks for over-the-top inventiveness, eye-popping visuals and that special quality that makes fairgoers taste buds tingle. He then chooses the best of the best and declare that dish “Best in Chow.”

“It’s like going to the fair while sitting on your sofa and salivating over the newest and gooiest food creations from all over the country!” says SallyAnn Salsano, founder and CEO of 495 Productions, who produces the series for A&E.

While you can the Double-Decker Pork Loin Sandwich on A&E at 11:30 a.m. ET on July 29, Ohio’s pig farmers urge you to taste it for yourself at the Ohio State Fair’s Taste of Ohio Café between July 26 and Aug. 6 in Columbus.

Not to be outdone, the Ohio Poultry Association (OPA) will debut a new food stand in the Taste of Ohio Café, where they will serve over a dozen unique deviled egg flavors, including the 2023 deviled egg fair flavor: Cotton Candy. A different flavor will be served each day at the new Devilishly Good Food Stand, and fairgoers are encouraged to try them all.

“The Taste of Ohio Café is the best place at the fair to get a nutritious farm-to-table meal,” said Jim Chakeres, OPA executive vice president. “To give fairgoers even more unique options this year, we’ve developed a new deviled egg food stand focused exclusively on summer’s quintessential staple — deviled eggs. Deviled eggs have regained popularity in recent years, and our Devilishly Good Food Stand shows the versatility and creativity of this protein-packed food.”

In addition to their traditional food stand location, OPA will also have a new Devilishly Good Food Stand, exclusively featuring Sauder’s deviled eggs.

OPA’s Cotton Candy Deviled Egg will transport fairgoers back to their childhood. The smooth, creamy filling, made with powdered sugar, cream cheese and sweet cotton candy syrup will be topped with a light and airy piece of cotton candy.

Fairgoers can purchase two, six or 12 deviled egg halves to mix and match flavors. In addition to the Cotton Candy Deviled Egg, the food stand will feature 11 other savory, sweet and spicy flavors rotated daily, including:

• Lemon Meringue Deviled Egg – the 2022 Ohio State Fair flavor

• Chocolate Deviled Egg – the 2019 Ohio State Fair flavor

• S’mores Deviled Egg – featuring marshmallow topping and a graham cracker

• Mexican Street Corn Deviled Egg – served with corn, cotija cheese and a few dashes of Tabasco

• Everything Bagel Deviled Egg – topped with Everything Bagel seasoning

• Honey Fig Blackberry Deviled Egg – served with honey fig jelly and a fresh blackberry

• Maple Bacon Jalapeño Deviled Egg – drizzled with maple syrup and topped with a piece of bacon and a jalapeño

• Sweet Korean BBQ Deviled Egg – served with Korean-style BBQ sauce and topped with green onions and wontons

• Crunchy Chili Deviled Egg – garnished with shredded cheddar cheese and Fritos

• Tomato Bacon Ranch Deviled Egg – featuring creamy ranch flavor and topped with bacon

• Greek Deviled Eggs – served with a black olive slice and a sprinkle of Penzey’s Greek Seasoning

OPA’s traditional food stand will showcase dishes with eggs, chicken and turkey provided by Ohio’s farmers. Fairgoers can enjoy breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. daily, and choose from a variety of menu items, including breakfast sandwiches and a breakfast wrap. The lunch and dinner menu will feature classic fair time favorites, including Shredded Chicken Sandwiches, Grilled Chicken Breasts, Thanksgiving Dinner and Chicken and Noodle Bowls.

OPA also invites visitors to attend their culinary contests where professional and amateur chefs are encouraged to prepare recipes featuring Ohio-raised eggs, chicken, and turkey. On Saturday, July 29, OPA will host the Egg-citing and Devilishly Good and the Egg-stra, Egg-stra! competitions. Egg-citing and Devilishly Good, hosted in partnership with Kroger, will begin at 10 a.m., where both professional and amateur chefs have 30 minutes to prepare 12 deviled egg halves with a unique recipe. Contestants will be judged on creativity, presentation and taste.

The Egg-stra, Egg-stra! competition, hosted in partnership with ADA Mideast and Kroger, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Amateur chefs will have the option to create a sweet or savory dish, featuring eggs and dairy products, for either the Egg-stra Sweet or Egg-stra Savory class. Participants will be judged on taste, creativity, presentation and appearance.

Ohio is the second largest egg farming state in the nation, producing about 10 billion eggs each year, with a value of almost $587 million. Additionally, Ohio is ranked ninth nationally in turkey production with more than 300 million pounds produced last year and 17th nationally in chicken production with more than 570 million pounds produced last year. Ohio’s egg, chicken and turkey farmers make their animals’ health and well-being a top priority year-round and are proud to provide Ohioans with high-quality, wholesome food products.

For more information about egg, chicken and turkey farming, visit www.OhioPoultry.org. For delicious recipes and more information on egg safety, visit www.OhioEggs.com.