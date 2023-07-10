Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 307 | Inside Ohio’s State Budget

Share Facebook

Summer is usually a break for those in policy and politics, however, this week’s guests are staying busy with the state budget. Hosts of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, Dusty Sonnenberg and Joel Penhorwood, discuss the recently passed state operating budget and the House Agriculture Committee. They’re joined by podcast guest, Director of State Policy for Ohio Farm Bureau, Evan Callicoat. The conversation will cover how agriculture is benefiting from lines in the state budget, improvements to H2Ohio Water Initiative, and what it takes to implement new Ohio funding.

Dusty sits down with Representative Rodney Creech, Chair of the House Agriculture & Conversation Committee, to hear his thoughts on the recently passed legislation and the goals of his leadership in agriculture. He brings a unique perspective as a Preble County farmer, landscape business owner, and legislator for Ohio.

Dale hears updates from Homan Inc. with Dale Everman about everything agriculture solutions. From grain handling, manure management, and livestock handling, Dale has been tracking down the newest technology trends relevant to agriculture.

0:00 – Intro and opening discussion

3:16 – Representative Rodney Creech

11:26 – Dale Everman with Homan Inc.

22:46 – State Budget with Evan Callicoat