Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 308 | Beneath the Roots: Nematode

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Some of the smallest organisms have one of the largest scientific following. Hosts of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, Matt Reese, Dusty Sonnenberg, and Joel Penhorwood discuss nematode impact on crops and forests. The Society of Nematology recently met in Columbus to discuss everything from seed treatment to soybean impact and nematode’s role in our landscapes. Dr. Joe Boggs from The Ohio State University is the podcast guest to discuss poison hemlock, the dangers of wild parsnip, and economic impact of the Box Tree Moth.

Dr. George Bird from Michigan State joins the conversation to discuss his leadership in the Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition and his 40-year career in the field. From Auburn University, Dr. Kathy Lawrence talks with Dusty about the many growing trials that are benefiting growers and how nematode apply to all specialty crops, especially in the southern United States.

From the University of Illinois, Champaign Urbana, Dr. Nathan Schroder, explores the intersection of nematode before the crop is even grown, through the seed treatments. The conversation will explore the advanced microscopic tools being used in the lab that are impacting farmers in the field.

0:00 – Intro and opening discussion

5:27 – George Bird on Soybean Nematode

9:51 – Plant Pathology with Kathy Lawrence

11:51 – Technology with Nathan Schroeder

15:45 – Joe Boggs on Poison Hemlock