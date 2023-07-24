Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 309 | Strickler reflects on 30 years with Ohio State Fair

Share Facebook

Long-time Ohio Expo Center and State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler is retiring after 30 years with the Ohio State Fair. In his tenure, major changes to the fair and junior livestock programs have taken place. In this podcast, Ohio’s Country Journal’s Matt Reese and Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood joins him to discuss the success of the Ohio State Fair under his charge, challenges along the way, and his perspective on leadership.

Other interviews in this episode of the podcast include…

Between the Rows highlight with Lawrence Onweller

Matt talks with Fulton County farmer Lawrence Onweller about the major rain variability in his part of the state and how the crop is shaping up in 2023.

Jed Bower re-elected to National Corn Board

Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg hears from Fayette County corn grower Jed Bower about his re-election to the National Corn Board.

Farmhand Mike

Mike Less of Darke County, better known as Farmhand Mike on social media, joins Joel from the recent Fennig Equipment ride and drive event to introduce their new offering of Deutz-Fahr tractors. In this fun chat, Mike talks his unique perspective of traveling to see agriculture all over the country, observations along the way, and even some recently seen hail damage.

Roger High on the Howard Wyman Sheep Industry Leadership School

The Ohio Sheep Improvement Association’s Roger High recently helped welcome young sheep leaders from across the country as they took part in the Howard Wyman Sheep Industry Leadership School. He gives an update on what the attendees took part in and an update on the industry as a whole.

All that and more in the 309th episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast.

Intro 0:00

Between the Rows 4:44

Jed Bower 9:43

Farmhand Mike 13:30

Roger High 24:01

Virgil Strickler 26:54