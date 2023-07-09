Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 10, 2023

Share Facebook

Sunny, warm and dry for today and tomorrow. Today we stay less humid, but tomorrow we can expect more moisture in the atmosphere. Excellent drying is anticipated both days. On Wednesday we start with sunshine, but cant rule out some showers developing in central and southern Ohio, especially later in the day and the evening. Rain potential grows overnight Wednesday night and Thursday, with rain potential of .1″-.75″ over 75% of the state. We have a chance of showers again on Friday, then showers and storms again on Saturday. Rain totals saturday can be another .25″-1″ over 80% of the state. Combined moisture for the second half of the week will be half to 2″, and the map below shows cumulative rains from late Wednesday through Saturday.

Sunday turns out partly sunny and Monday follows suit. We will be warm and stay humid. Our next front arrives for next Tuesday with rain and thunderstorms giving anywhere from .1″-.8″ over 80% of Ohio. Behind the front we go cooler and drier for the balance of the 10 day forecast window for Wednesday and Thursday.